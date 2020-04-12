TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) Receives €29.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.81 ($34.66).

TLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of ETR TLG traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €16.42 ($19.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.59. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.91. TLG Immobilien has a one year low of €10.98 ($12.77) and a one year high of €31.55 ($36.69).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

