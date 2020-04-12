Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Receives $40.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

TOL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 4,413,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

