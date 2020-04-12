TOP (TOP) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. TOP has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $148,501.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.02790306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,131,815 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.