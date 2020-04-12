Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director Purchases $1,064,587.68 in Stock

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total acquired 179,829 shares of Total stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,587.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total bought 205,000 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,950.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, S.A. Total bought 647,511 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,082,152.36.

On Wednesday, April 1st, S.A. Total bought 720,585 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75.

On Tuesday, March 24th, S.A. Total bought 14,000 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, S.A. Total bought 464,433 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04.

On Thursday, March 12th, S.A. Total bought 173,088 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68.

On Wednesday, February 26th, S.A. Total bought 81,235 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10.

On Thursday, February 13th, S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $2,779,604.88.

On Friday, January 31st, S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $4,268,172.44.

TOT opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Total by 21.3% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Total by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Total by 20.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Total by 14.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

