TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

TPG Specialty Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. TPG Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 83.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.