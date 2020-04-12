Traceability Chain Price Down 17.9% This Week (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $874,753.41 and approximately $3,420.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004045 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00063067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00376598 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001025 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013286 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009375 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012552 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001557 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

