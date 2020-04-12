Tripio Hits Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. In the last week, Tripio has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.02803181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00206645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

