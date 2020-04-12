Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.25 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSU opened at C$38.50 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$26.52 and a twelve month high of C$54.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.54 million and a PE ratio of 55.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 3.5699997 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.