Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $68.32

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and traded as high as $74.27. Tucows shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $785.95 million and a PE ratio of 51.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$68.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.00.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$113.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Tucows (TSE:TC)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.