Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.76.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.54. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $77,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,457 shares of company stock valued at $14,750,666. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

