Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.46.

TWO stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

