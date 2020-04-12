Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Sells $4,692,000.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $4,692,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $4,516,900.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $4,695,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $4,297,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,807,600.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $6,776,200.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 951.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

