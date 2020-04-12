UBS Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.95 ($4.59).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

