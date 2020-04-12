UBS Group Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $154.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 184,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.14 per share, with a total value of $21,104,486.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.