UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,045,000 after buying an additional 3,221,093 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,728,000 after acquiring an additional 168,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,891,000 after buying an additional 1,606,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.