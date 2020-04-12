UBS Group Upgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.20.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,288,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,467,000 after buying an additional 248,827 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,080,000 after buying an additional 167,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,839,000 after buying an additional 191,343 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,832,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

