Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $169.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.59.

UNP stock opened at $148.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.76. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after buying an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

