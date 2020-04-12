Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.68. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 7,228 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unique Fabricating in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 721,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,197 shares during the period.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

