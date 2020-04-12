United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $98.69. 5,588,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,848,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

