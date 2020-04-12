UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $1.02 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $9.13 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00014320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00608334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008189 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 325.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

