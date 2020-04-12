Uquid Coin Market Cap Reaches $4.01 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates, IDEX and CoinExchange. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.04755754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037065 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009088 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX, IDAX, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

