Uranium Participation (TSE:U) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Uranium Participation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

U opened at C$4.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.01. Uranium Participation has a 52-week low of C$3.12 and a 52-week high of C$4.59. The stock has a market cap of $592.28 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.46). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Participation will post 0.1707692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

