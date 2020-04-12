Value and Income Trust (LON:VIN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $206.86

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.86 and traded as low as $195.75. Value and Income Trust shares last traded at $202.25, with a volume of 51,819 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $92.13 million and a PE ratio of -1,011.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 206.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 250.13.

About Value and Income Trust (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

