ValuEngine Lowers SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLM from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $7.19 on Thursday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SLM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

