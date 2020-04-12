ValuEngine Lowers SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

NYSE:SXC opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after buying an additional 344,976 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

