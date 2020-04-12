ValuEngine Upgrades Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $255.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $210.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.15.

NYSE:RH opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.23. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.27.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $664.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

