Van Heyningen Martin Kits Sells 3,509 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $29,054.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Van Heyningen Martin Kits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 68 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $742.56.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 267 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $2,928.99.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $9.18 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.84.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KVHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KVH Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

