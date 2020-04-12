Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $6.94 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Veritaseum has a market cap of $14.92 million and $1,197.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $6.94 or 0.00098278 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02780124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00205802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

