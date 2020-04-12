Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.41. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 270,785 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTGN shares. ValuEngine raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistagen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Vistagen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

