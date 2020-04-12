Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $20.66 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 4,325,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,698,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,003 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

