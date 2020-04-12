Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003321 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Coinnest, Cobinhood and OKEx. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and $3.29 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.02300288 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00076023 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allbit, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Kucoin, COSS, Coinnest, LATOKEN and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

