Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) Insider Purchases A$615,405.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) insider Robert Millner acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$17.58 ($12.47) per share, with a total value of A$615,405.00 ($436,457.45).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Robert Millner purchased 45,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$17.50 ($12.41) per share, with a total value of A$787,410.00 ($558,446.81).

On Tuesday, March 31st, Robert Millner bought 10,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$17.43 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$174,330.00 ($123,638.30).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock opened at A$17.95 ($12.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$21.26. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd has a 1-year low of A$16.66 ($11.82) and a 1-year high of A$25.36 ($17.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous Interim dividend of $0.24. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.00%.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

