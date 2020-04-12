Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.26. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

