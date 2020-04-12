Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut Wave Life Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.09. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 144.62% and a negative net margin of 1,211.53%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $138,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

