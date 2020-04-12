Waves Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $57.38 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Waves has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $103.84 million and approximately $57.38 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00014485 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Coinrail, Cryptohub and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005261 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,648,560 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BCEX, Coinrail, Exmo, Livecoin, Exrates, COSS, Cryptohub, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui, Indodax, Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Kuna, Binance, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.