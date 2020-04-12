WAX Trading Down 0.4% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. WAX has a total market capitalization of $32.27 million and approximately $650,922.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02780124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00205802 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,638,416,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,105,792,235 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex, C2CX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Bibox, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

