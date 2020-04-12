Wedbush Upgrades Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $94.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.96.

Shares of DRI opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

