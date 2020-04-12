WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.16

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $13.91. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 28,433 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEICY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

