WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Receives $324.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,063,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. WellCare Health Plans has a 52-week low of $228.56 and a 52-week high of $350.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

