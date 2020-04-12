Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,392,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. Wendys has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

