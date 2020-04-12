Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd (NYSE:GFY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.15

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and traded as low as $14.72. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 16,334 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,890 shares during the period. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd comprises 2.3% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd were worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd (NYSE:GFY)

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

