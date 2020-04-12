WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get WFD Unibail Rodamco alerts:

Shares of UNBLF opened at $72.10 on Thursday. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.96.

About WFD Unibail Rodamco

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.