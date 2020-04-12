White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $943.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $933.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,059.65.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,266,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 74,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,628,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,450,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,140,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

