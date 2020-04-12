WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WIMHY. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

WIMHY opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

