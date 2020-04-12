Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WLTW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.62.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $196.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

