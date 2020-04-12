WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.75

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and traded as low as $23.81. WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 5,257 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.25 billion during the quarter.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others.

