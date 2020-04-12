Witan Pacific Investment Trust (LON:WPC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $307.11

Witan Pacific Investment Trust Plc (LON:WPC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.11 and traded as low as $301.30. Witan Pacific Investment Trust shares last traded at $311.00, with a volume of 19,424 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $190.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 330.47.

About Witan Pacific Investment Trust (LON:WPC)

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

