WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.39

Shares of WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and traded as low as $16.38. WYNN MACAU LTD/S shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 48,462 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

WYNN MACAU LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

