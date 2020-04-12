X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.21

X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and traded as low as $27.77. X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 1,104,649 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 29,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

