Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $728.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Xperi by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xperi by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 449.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Xperi by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

